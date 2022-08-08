Healthcare Pros
Richmond Police Chief to give second quarter crime briefing

Richmond's Police Chief is expected to give an update on crime trends in the city Monday morning.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith is set to provide an update on crime trends in the city.

Mayor Levar Stoney says the homicide rate is down, but the city is not exempt from the rise in gun violence happening all across the country.

This update comes after two deadly double shootings within days of each other.

One from Thursday when a man and woman were found shot inside a vehicle on Forest Hill Avenue. The woman died from her injuries, and a suspect has been arrested.

The other happened on Saturday, less than a mile away. Two more people were shot near the Belt Atlantic Apartment Complex.

A 31-year-old man was killed, and a second person is expected to survive.

Chief Smith is set to give this update at 11 Monday morning at Richmond Police Headquarters.

