Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Richmond gas prices drop 11.7 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas prices in Richmond continue to fall, the latest gas prices have dropped by 11.7 cents per gallon, averaging $3.75 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 68 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.39 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $4.89 per gallon, which is a $1.50 per gallon difference, Gas Buddy says.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

One person was shot in Shockoe Bottom around 11 p.m. Sunday night.
Man fighting for his life after shooting in Shockoe Bottom
Police were called to the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue around 3:13 p.m.
Richmond man arrested in deadly double shooting
Two people are taken to the hospital after they were shot near the Belt Atlantic Apartments in...
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Richmond apartment complex
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Bubba Wallace rides around the track in front of fans during driver introductions before the...
Bubba’s Block Party with Bubba Wallace showcases local Black-owned food trucks

Latest News

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith is set to give an update on the city's crime trends on Monday.
Richmond Police Chief to give second quarter crime briefing
Gas prices in Richmond continue to fall, the latest gas prices have dropped by 11.7 cents per...
Richmond gas prices drop 11.7 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy
Bubba Wallace rides around the track in front of fans during driver introductions before the...
Bubba’s Block Party with Bubba Wallace showcases local Black-owned food trucks
On Monday, Richmond's Police Chief is set to give an update about the way crime has impacted...
News to Know for Aug. 8: Officer acquitted; Codi Bigsby update; Inflation bill passes