News to Know for Aug. 8: Officer acquitted; Codi Bigsby update; Inflation bill passes

RPD Holding Second Quarter Crime Briefing

Richmond's Police Chief is expected to give an update on crime trends in the city Monday morning.

The impact of shootings continues to be felt at home and across the country.

Richmond’s Police Chief is set to talk about the crime trends within the city itself, and the ways RPD has been working to fight crime.

Mayor Levar Stoney says the homicide rate is down, but the city is not exempt from the rise in gun violence happening across the country.

The update will happen at 11 this morning.

Inflation Reduction Act Passes

After an all-night debate on Capitol Hill from Saturday into Sunday, and votes on 37 amendments - the Inflation Reduction Act passed 51-to-50.

The bill is aimed at lowering the deficit and the cost of prescription drugs - helping the economy recover. The bill also tackles climate change.

The bill also allows Medicare to negotiate directly with drug companies - which can lower the cost of prescription drugs for seniors.

Republicans did succeed at cutting a provision that would’ve capped insulin prices for Americans not on Medicare.

The GOP warns that huge spending and tax hikes during what they say is a recession will have - dire consequences. They also say the bill won’t succeed in reducing inflation.

President Biden says that families making less than $400,000 a year will not see a tax increase.

Petersburg Officer Acquitted

A Petersburg police officer has been acquitted of assault charges stemming from his use of a Taser on a suspect who reportedly was seen walking the streets carrying several weapons.

Retired Judge James Yoffy found Lt. Jason Sharp not guilty of two misdemeanor assault charges and one count of making false statements in a police report.

Yoffy ruled that Sharp’s use of his police-issued Taser on William Antonio Scott was “reasonable and appropriate” under the circumstances.

A prosecutor argued that Sharp’s use of the Taser was unnecessary and excessive.

Search For Codi Bigsby Continues

It’s been more than six months since there was any sign of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby.

This weekend, volunteers spread out across Hampton in hopes of finding some clue that may lead to Codi.

Hampton Police say at this point, there are no signs that Codi ran away or was abducted.

Codi’s father Cory reported the 4-year-old missing on Jan. 31. Cory has since been arrested and charged with 30 counts of child neglect not related to Codi’s disappearance.

Class Is Back In Session!

Students in Buckingham, Cumberland, and Brunswick return to classes today.

That means buses will be back on the roadways in each of these areas.

So remember, be careful and give yourself some extra time on this morning’s drive.

Hot & Humid Start To The Week

It will be another hot and humid day, but relief is in sight by the end of the week.

Today will be mostly to partly sunny with lows in the mid-70s and highs in the mid-90s.

