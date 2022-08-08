Healthcare Pros
Monday Forecast: Hot and Humid but relief is now in sight

Midweek rain followed by lower heat and humidity this coming weekend!
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:58 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -It will be hot and humid to start the work week but relief from the heat and humidity is in sight by the end of the week!

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 670%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

FIRST ALERT: Low heat and humidity Friday and this weekend

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and not quite as hot. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday. Mostly sunny with low humidity! Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

