Men use bizarre tactic to pickpocket another man in CVS parking lot

By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are looking to the public for help identifying two men who stole another man’s credit card using a bizarre tactic.

On July 3, around 11 a.m., two Hispanic men approached another man in the CVS Pharmacy parking lot at 100 Dunlop Village. One of the two told the victim he had bird droppings on him and then proceeded to touch the man all over his body.

The man did not initially realize the two had stolen his credit card.

They later went into a Best Buy in Colonial Heights to use the card.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 and possibly receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.

