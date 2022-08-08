Healthcare Pros
Man injured in Henrico shooting at apartment complex

Henrico police said a man was injured in a Monday afternoon shooting.
Henrico police said a man was injured in a Monday afternoon shooting.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said a man was injured in a Monday afternoon shooting.

Officers were called to the scene along Hope Road shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Police could be seen taping off areas around Hope Village.

Officials said a man was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

