Man injured in Henrico shooting at apartment complex

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said a man was injured in a Monday afternoon shooting.

Officers were called to the scene along Hope Road shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Police could be seen taping off areas around Hope Village.

Officials said a man was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

