Man fighting for his life after shooting in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are working to find out who shot a man in Shockoe Bottom late Sunday night.

Officers were called to North 18th Street around 11 p.m. for reports of gunfire. They found one man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have more information about what happened to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.