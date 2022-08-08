Healthcare Pros
Man fighting for his life after shooting in Shockoe Bottom

Police do not have any information about a potential suspect at this point
One person was shot in Shockoe Bottom around 11 p.m. Sunday night.
One person was shot in Shockoe Bottom around 11 p.m. Sunday night.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are working to find out who shot a man in Shockoe Bottom late Sunday night.

Officers were called to North 18th Street around 11 p.m. for reports of gunfire. They found one man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have more information about what happened to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

