Man charged with stealing check from church

CREWE, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged with stealing a check from a church in Crewe.

The Crewe Police Department was called to Crewe Baptist Church around 11 a.m. on Aug. 7.

Police said initial reports indicated that purses and a check were stolen.

A suspect was later arrested with the help of the Blackstone Police Department.

The suspect, a 34-year-old man from Petersburg, is charged with larceny of banknotes/checks valued at less than $1,000.

He was released on bond and awaits trial.

Police said the initial report of purses being stolen was reported in error, and they were later accounted for.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.