Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Man charged with stealing check from church

Blank Check
Blank Check(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CREWE, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged with stealing a check from a church in Crewe.

The Crewe Police Department was called to Crewe Baptist Church around 11 a.m. on Aug. 7.

Police said initial reports indicated that purses and a check were stolen.

A suspect was later arrested with the help of the Blackstone Police Department.

The suspect, a 34-year-old man from Petersburg, is charged with larceny of banknotes/checks valued at less than $1,000.

He was released on bond and awaits trial.

Police said the initial report of purses being stolen was reported in error, and they were later accounted for.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

One person was shot in Shockoe Bottom around 11 p.m. Sunday night.
Man fighting for his life after shooting in Shockoe Bottom
Police were called to the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue around 3:13 p.m.
Richmond man arrested in deadly double shooting
Two people are taken to the hospital after they were shot near the Belt Atlantic Apartments in...
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Richmond apartment complex
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Bubba Wallace rides around the track in front of fans during driver introductions before the...
Bubba’s Block Party with Bubba Wallace showcases local Black-owned food trucks

Latest News

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith gave an update on crime trends in the city.
Richmond Police Chief gives second quarter crime briefing
Tickets go on sale on Aug. 12 at 10 a.m.
MADAGASCAR the Musical Live! comes to Richmond next spring
Capitol Police cars in Richmond, Va.
Statewide police conduct standards will soon be enforceable almost two years after law passed
12 News Today Extra is streamed at 8:30 a.m. on weekdays.
'12 News Today Extra' debuts