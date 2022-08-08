Healthcare Pros
MADAGASCAR the Musical Live! comes to Richmond next spring

Tickets go on sale on Aug. 12 at 10 a.m.
Tickets go on sale on Aug. 12 at 10 a.m.(Altria Theater)
By Joi Bass
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four best friends from a popular Dreamworks movie are making a stop in Richmond next spring!

MADAGASCAR the Musical Live! will stop by the Altria Theater on May 28, 2023, at 7 p.m. and tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Join Alex, Marty, Melman, and Gloria as they escape New York Central Park Zoo and find themselves in King Julien’s Madagascar.

For more information, click here.

