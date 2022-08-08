Bubba’s Block Party with Bubba Wallace showcases local Black-owned food trucks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace is hosting a free block party to celebrate the Richmond community and serve up some local eats and live music.

Musicians set to perform include Wale, DJ DMO and more. The event will also feature live pit stops, iRacing and activities all evening for kids ages four and up.

The purpose of this event is to celebrate Black-owned food trucks and the greater Richmond community. Vendors will present African American, African, and Caribbean cuisines. Some of the food trucks include:

Deddle’s Mini Donuts

Fantabulous Chef Service LLC

Hooks Lunchbox

K&M Salmon Balls & Cakes

Kingzz Water Ice

Taste Good Authentic Jaflava

Traditionz Mobile Kitchen

“Bubba’s Block Party” is on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway on 600 E Laburnum Ave.

Organizers say the event has completely sold out, click here to learn more.

