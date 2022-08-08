BLCK Street Conference helps Black entrepreneurs learn how to grow businesses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 300 Black entrepreneurs attended the BLCK Street Conference on Monday to learn how to grow their businesses.

According to the conference’s website, it was developed for Black business owners and allowed them to hear and learn from others who have “been there and spent that.”

Some topics on Monday’s agenda included discussions on various types of funding, the value of social capital and property ownership.

More than 300 Black entrepreneurs attended the BLCK Street Conference on Monday to learn how to grow their businesses. (WWBT)

NBC12′s Anthony Antoine hosted a live Q & A with Julien and Kiersten Saunders, authors of “Cashing Out: Win the Wealth Game by Walking Away.” The book is a way for everyday people to break free from corporate America, make peace with finances and build wealth on their terms.

The BLCK Street Conference was presented by the Jackson Ward Collective, which “is dedicated to supporting current and aspiring Black business owners in the Richmond, Virginia region.”

More than 300 Black entrepreneurs attended the BLCK Street Conference on Monday to learn how to grow their businesses. (WWBT)

Members of the Jackson Ward Collective were on 12 About Town in July to discuss the conference.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.