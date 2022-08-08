Healthcare Pros
2022 school start dates for Central Va.

Class is back in session for students in Hopewell, as the school district implements a year-round schedule.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here is a full list of when local public school divisions are starting the 2022-23 school year:

Monday, July 25

  • City of Hopewell

Monday, Aug. 8

  • Buckingham County
  • Cumberland County
  • Brunswick County

Tuesday, Aug. 9

  • Louisa County
  • Prince Edward County

Wednesday, Aug. 10

  • Orange County
  • Amelia County

Monday, Aug. 15

  • Richmond County
  • Essex County
  • Lunenburg County
  • Caroline County

Thursday, Aug. 18

  • King and Queen County

Monday, Aug. 22

  • Northumberland County
  • Lancaster County
  • Middlesex County
  • Nottoway County
  • Dinwiddie County
  • Powhatan County
  • Goochland County
  • King William County
  • Chesterfield County
  • West Point Public Schools

Monday, Aug. 29

  • City of Petersburg
  • Henrico County
  • Richmond City

Tuesday, Sept. 6

  • Greensville County
  • Sussex County
  • Prince George County
  • Colonial Heights
  • Hanover County
  • New Kent County
  • Charles City

Send in your child’s first day of school pictures below to be featured on our socials and website!

