Three taken to hospital after Roanoke crash and fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were taken to a hospital after a crash and fire early Sunday in Roanoke.

About 3:30 a.m., police and fire crews were called to 3797 Peters Creek Road SW, near the intersection of Brandon Avenue SW.

Scene of a crash and fire on Peters Creek Road in Roanoke... 8.7.22 (WDBJ7)

The driver of a car hit a building, with the car ending up in the building, which then caught fire, according to Roanoke Police.

There is no word on the conditions of the three people, and the crash remains under investigation.

