Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Three taken to hospital after Roanoke crash and fire

Fire on Peters Creek Road in Roanoke... 8.7.22
Fire on Peters Creek Road in Roanoke... 8.7.22(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were taken to a hospital after a crash and fire early Sunday in Roanoke.

About 3:30 a.m., police and fire crews were called to 3797 Peters Creek Road SW, near the intersection of Brandon Avenue SW.

Scene of a crash and fire on Peters Creek Road in Roanoke... 8.7.22
Scene of a crash and fire on Peters Creek Road in Roanoke... 8.7.22(WDBJ7)

The driver of a car hit a building, with the car ending up in the building, which then caught fire, according to Roanoke Police.

There is no word on the conditions of the three people, and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are taken to the hospital after they were shot near the Belt Atlantic Apartments in...
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Richmond apartment complex
Severe storms moving through central Virginia prompted multiple warnings, watches and...
Severe storms cause damage in central Virginia
Deputies say a citizen found the woman's body shortly after 7 Thursday morning.
Sheriff’s office identifies woman’s body found near Hanover County road
Officials say a health employee’s death in South Carolina has been ruled a homicide.
Hospital employee dies after patient attack; death considered homicide, investigators say
Henrico County police officers were called to the 200 block of Carlstone Court at around 1:45...
Police identify woman found shot to death in car

Latest News

NBC12 News is currently experiencing technical difficulties streaming to Hulu.
NBC12 experiencing technical issues on Hulu
A prosecutor argued that Sharp’s use of the Taser was unnecessary and excessive.
Petersburg officer acquitted of assault charges in Taser incident
Pilots fly in school supplies
Pilots fly in school supplies for Central Virginia students
Pilots fly in school supplies
Pilots fly in school supplies for Central Virginia students