Sunday Forecast: Hot & humid

Relief in humidity in sight!
By Megan Wise
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The heat cranks up the next few days before a relief in the humidity arrives the end this upcoming week.

Sunday: Patchy morning fog. Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated afternoon and evening storm possible. Highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and not quite as hot. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday. Mostly sunny with low humidity! Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

