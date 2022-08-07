Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Petersburg’s inaugural Watermelon Festival coming this weekend

The first ever Petersburg Watermelon Festival is Aug. 12 from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Old...
The first ever Petersburg Watermelon Festival is Aug. 12 from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Old Towne.(Source: Harsha K R / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg is hosting its first-ever Watermelon Festival at The Iron Works in Old Towne.

Attendees can participate in watermelon eating and seed spitting contests, grab food and beverages from local vendors, and chill for the day.

There will be beer, cider, wine, mead, other beverages and a variety of different foods for purchase.

Some vendors include Beaunuts Buttermilk Donuts, Tabon Fry and Southern Eats, Old Towne’s Alibi and Baked.

Haley’s Honey Meadery and Three Leg Run Brewery will sponsor the event. The Watermelon Festival will run from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, at The Iron Works on 30 W. Old St.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

One person was shot in Shockoe Bottom around 11 p.m. Sunday night.
Man fighting for his life after shooting in Shockoe Bottom
Two people are taken to the hospital after they were shot near the Belt Atlantic Apartments in...
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Richmond apartment complex
Bubba Wallace rides around the track in front of fans during driver introductions before the...
Bubba’s Block Party with Bubba Wallace showcases local Black-owned food trucks
Police were called to the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue around 3:13 p.m.
Richmond man arrested in deadly double shooting
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car

Latest News

One person was shot in Shockoe Bottom around 11 p.m. Sunday night.
Man fighting for his life after shooting in Shockoe Bottom
Richmond International Raceway LOVEwork display.
NASCAR Cup Series Returns, sports tourism impact on Henrico
Henrico police said a man was injured in a Monday afternoon shooting.
Man injured in Henrico shooting at apartment complex
Members of the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department helped residents in Kentucky recover from...
South Hill Volunteer Fire Dept. helps Kentucky recover from flooding aftermath
The Richmond community over $178k through lemonade stands to help kids who are fighting cancer...
Richmond raises over $178k to help kids fight cancer at Children’s Hospital