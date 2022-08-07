Petersburg’s 1st annual Watermelon Festival coming this weekend

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg is hosting its annual Watermelon Festival at The Iron Works in Old Towne.

Attendees can participate in watermelon eating and seed spitting contests, grab food and beverages from local vendors, and chill for the day.

There will be beer, cider, wine, mead, other beverages and a variety of different foods for purchase.

Some vendors include Beaunuts Buttermilk Donuts, Tabon Fry and Southern Eats, Old Towne’s Alibi and Baked.

Haley’s Honey Meadery and Three Leg Run Brewery will sponsor the event. The Watermelon Festival will run from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, at The Iron Works on 30 W. Old St.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.