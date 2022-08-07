Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Petersburg’s 1st annual Watermelon Festival coming this weekend

The first ever Petersburg Watermelon Festival is Aug. 12 from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Old...
The first ever Petersburg Watermelon Festival is Aug. 12 from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Old Towne.(Source: Harsha K R / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg is hosting its annual Watermelon Festival at The Iron Works in Old Towne.

Attendees can participate in watermelon eating and seed spitting contests, grab food and beverages from local vendors, and chill for the day.

There will be beer, cider, wine, mead, other beverages and a variety of different foods for purchase.

Some vendors include Beaunuts Buttermilk Donuts, Tabon Fry and Southern Eats, Old Towne’s Alibi and Baked.

Haley’s Honey Meadery and Three Leg Run Brewery will sponsor the event. The Watermelon Festival will run from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, at The Iron Works on 30 W. Old St.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Two people are taken to the hospital after they were shot near the Belt Atlantic Apartments in...
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Richmond apartment complex
Severe storms moving through central Virginia prompted multiple warnings, watches and...
Severe storms cause damage in central Virginia
Deputies say a citizen found the woman's body shortly after 7 Thursday morning.
Sheriff’s office identifies woman’s body found near Hanover County road
Henrico County police officers were called to the 200 block of Carlstone Court at around 1:45...
Police identify woman found shot to death in car
Officials say a health employee’s death in South Carolina has been ruled a homicide.
Hospital employee dies after patient attack; death considered homicide, investigators say

Latest News

Bubba Wallace rides around the track in front of fans during driver introductions before the...
Bubba’s Block Party with Bubba Wallace showcases local Black-owned food trucks
Elegba Folklore Society will celebrate its 31st annual 31st Down Home Family Reunion, A...
31st Down Home Family Reunion in Abner Clay Park Aug. 20
NBC12 News is currently experiencing technical difficulties streaming to Hulu.
NBC12 experiencing technical issues on Hulu
A prosecutor argued that Sharp’s use of the Taser was unnecessary and excessive.
Petersburg officer acquitted of assault charges in Taser incident