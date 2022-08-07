Healthcare Pros
Petersburg officer acquitted of assault charges in Taser incident

A prosecutor argued that Sharp's use of the Taser was unnecessary and excessive.
A prosecutor argued that Sharp’s use of the Taser was unnecessary and excessive.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) -- A Petersburg police officer has been acquitted of assault charges stemming from his use of a Taser on a suspect who reportedly was seen walking the streets carrying several weapons.

Retired Judge James Yoffy found Lt. Jason Sharp not guilty of two misdemeanor assault charges and one count of making false statements in a police report.

Yoffy ruled that Sharp’s use of his police-issued Taser on William Antonio Scott was “reasonable and appropriate” under the circumstances.

A prosecutor argued that Sharp’s use of the Taser was unnecessary and excessive.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

