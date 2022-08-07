NBC12 experiencing technical issues on Hulu
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -We currently have technical issues streaming our newscasts to Hulu.
We are working on getting this issue resolved as soon as possible.
Viewers can watch NBC12 News online at nbc12.com/livestream, through the NBC12 News app and on streaming devices (Roku, Amazon Fire, etc.).
