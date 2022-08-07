31st Down Home Family Reunion in Abner Clay Park Aug. 20

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Elegba Folklore Society is hosting the 31st Down Home Family Reunion: A Celebration of African American Folklife.

The festival connects different aspects of West African cultural traditions with African Americans and shows West African culture’s influence on the American South. Audiences will be exposed to the artistic expressions of African world cultures in a lively, colorful and informative celebration.

The event will feature two stages, the Ed Allison Main Stage of world music and dance and the Annie Tyler Children’s Place Stage. The Juanita Ragland Heritage Market will also sell merchandise and food, Waverly Crawley Community Row and folklore site demonstrations.

The festival’s site is in Jackson Ward, calling attention to the neighborhood’s rich Black history and potential.

The 31st Down Home Family Reunion will take place on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Abner Clay Park on Brook Road.

