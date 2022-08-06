Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Two people hurt in shooting near Richmond apartment complex

Police are still working to figure out who pulled the trigger
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating accident involving an impaired driver, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 2:47 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are taken to the hospital after they were shot near the Belt Atlantic Apartments in Richmond Saturday.

Police were called to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 12:45 a.m. They found one person with serious injuries. The second person who was shot is expected to recover.

At this point, police do not have any information about a potential suspect. If you have any information about what happened, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Henrico County police officers were called to the 200 block of Carlstone Court at around 1:45...
Police identify woman found shot to death in car
Severe storms moving through central Virginia prompted multiple warnings, watches and...
Severe storms cause damage in central Virginia
Police were called to the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue around 3:13 p.m.
Woman dies in Richmond double shooting
Deputies say a citizen found the woman's body shortly after 7 Thursday morning.
Sheriff’s office identifies woman’s body found near Hanover County road
Two people are dead and two others injured after a lightning strike at a Washington park near...
Lightning strike near White House leaves 3 dead, 1 injured

Latest News

Severe storms moving through central Virginia prompted multiple warnings, watches and...
Severe storms cause damage in central Virginia
State regulators have approved an application from Dominion Energy Virginia to build an...
Virginia regulators OK Dominion’s planned offshore wind farm
The “Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive” is once again collecting school supplies for students in...
Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive returns Aug. 11
The sales tax holiday starts Friday, Aug. 5 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m.
Virginia’s sales tax free weekend is Aug. 5-7