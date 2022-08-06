Two people hurt in shooting near Richmond apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are taken to the hospital after they were shot near the Belt Atlantic Apartments in Richmond Saturday.

Police were called to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 12:45 a.m. They found one person with serious injuries. The second person who was shot is expected to recover.

At this point, police do not have any information about a potential suspect. If you have any information about what happened, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

