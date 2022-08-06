Suspect shot cousin after ‘play fighting’ in hotel room on Las Vegas Strip, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - A man reportedly shot his cousin after they were “play fighting” in a hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip, according to an arrest report.

Suspect Billy Hemsley, faces charges of murder and attempted murder following the shooting at the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip late Thursday night.

KVVU reports, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received the first call about the shooting on the 8th floor of the Mirage around 8:40 p.m. Aug. 4, according to an arrest report.

Arriving officers found Acturius Dwayne Milner, on the floor of the room suffering from “numerous” apparent gunshot wounds, LVMPD said.

Police activity outside Mirage Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday night after a deadly shooting inside a room (Gerard Duya/FOX5)

Milner has not yet been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Two additional victims were reportedly suffering from gunshot wounds and were transported to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said. One of the victims identified the suspect as a cousin, Hemsley.

The victim said her father, Milner, booked a room at the Mirage. Some family members went downstairs to gamble and came back to the room to eat, the arrest report said. Milner and Hemsley were in the room talking and drinking beers, the victim said.

“They started to play fight, but the play fighting escalated when [Hemsley] pulled out a silver or chrome colored handgun and fired several times at [Milner,]” the arrest report said. Then Hemsley turned to the other family members and shot at them, the report said.

Another family member called police around 12:58 a.m. Aug. 5 and said Hemsley told them that he had shot his cousin and his daughter, the arrest report said.

Heavy police presence at Mirage Hotel following shooting (Gerard Duya/FOX5)

Hemsley reportedly threatened to kill her and she feared he would kill his mother, according to the report.

Police located Hemsley around 1:30 a.m. at a bus stop near Nellis and Twain, when he was taken into custody, the report said.

Hemsley reportedly had a gun in his waistband when he was being taken into custody.

Hemsley interviewed with police at UMC “while he was being treated for injuries sustained during his arrest,” the report said.

The suspect admitted to shooting his cousin, the arrest report said, telling police he “lost his s--t” when his cousin choked him, while they were play fighting.

He left the scene on foot and took a bus away from the Las Vegas Strip, the report said.

Hemsley’s first court appearance is set for Saturday morning.

On Jan. 1, 2003, Hemsley reportedly tried to shoot the same cousin after an altercation.

According to an arrest report from LVMPD, Hemsley was accused of shooting Milner twice in the buttocks following a drunken altercation. Police said three children were also present during the incident.

Hemsley’s girlfriend at the time told police that Milner and Hemsley were arguing all day, with Milner even calling Hemsley a curse word. The girlfriend said Hemsley was also upset that Milner made sexual advances toward her, the arrest report said.

Hemsley reportedly said to Milner, “If you call my girl’s name one more time, I’m gonna shoot you,” the arrest report said. Milner called for the girlfriend again and she heard a gun cock and then several gunshots, the arrest report said.

According to court records, Hemsley pleaded guilty to pointing a firearm at someone and discharging a weapon. He was sentenced to six months in jail.

On Nov. 29, 2012, Hemsley also reportedly stabbed a girlfriend and stole her car, according to an arrest report by LVMPD. The incident reportedly happened just after 7 a.m. when police were called for a domestic dispute.

Hemsley’s girlfriend, a different woman than the one named in the 2003 incident, said they’ve been dating for about a year. The girlfriend said Hemsley was intoxicated and used crack cocaine, the arrest report said.

Hemsley reportedly said, “I am going to kill you!” while holding a large butcher style knife with a 5-6 inch blade. Hemsley reportedly beat the woman to the ground.

The woman told police she tried to defend herself and Hemsley said, “This is what happens in prison when you do wrong” before stabbing her several times in the abdomen, the report said.

Hemsley then took the woman’s car keys and left, the arrest report said. Hemsley was eventually caught in the victim’s vehicle running a red light near Fremont and Charleston.

In an interview with police, Hemsley admitted to stealing the victim’s car, but didn’t mention the stabbing, the report said.

According to court records, Hemsley pleaded guilty to battery with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced five to 13 years in prison, court records revealed.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.