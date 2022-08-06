Stratford Hills Chick-fil-a holds hiring event for location’s re-opening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Stratford Hills Chick-fil-a is hosting an onsite re-opening hiring event for up to 40 people 16 years or older.

Attendees with two forms of identification can be interviewed for all shifts and positions on the spot.

The restaurant is explicitly looking for Hospitality Professionals to work both in customer service, the kitchen and hiring all levels of management. Hospitality Professionals start at $13.00 per hour plus benefits if they can commit to working full-time and have open availability. Directors begin at $17.00 per hour plus benefits.

All training for the new employees will be conducted at the restaurant. Benefits for full-time employees include the following: Flexible Scheduling, 401k, Medical, Dental, Vision Insurance, Life Insurance, Access to Scholarships at $2,500 per year, Sundays Off, Food Discounts, and Limited Holiday Hours.

The event is Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Chick-fil-a Stratford Hills on 7125 Forest Hill Ave.

