Saturday Forecast: Hot and Humid with an isolated storm possible

Bigger heat/humidity for Monday and Tuesday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and humid this weekend with only isolated storms possible. Many areas stay dry.

Saturday: Morning clouds with a few isolated showers possible before noon, then Partly sunny and hot with an isolated shower or storm possible. Highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Potential heat advisory day. Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: Potential heat advisory day. Partly sunny with a stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with showers and storms likely. Lows in the mid 70s, highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance: 360%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with showers and storms likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny and less humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s.

