Saturday Forecast: Hot and Humid with an isolated storm possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and humid this weekend with only isolated storms possible. Many areas stay dry.

Saturday: Morning clouds with a few isolated showers possible before noon, then Partly sunny and hot with an isolated shower or storm possible. Highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Potential heat advisory day. Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: Potential heat advisory day. Partly sunny with a stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with showers and storms likely. Lows in the mid 70s, highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance: 360%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with showers and storms likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny and less humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.