Pilots fly in school supplies for Central Virginia students

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Pilot Andrew Crider is taking giving back to new heights. He teamed up with several pilots across the Commonwealth to fly school supplies to Chesterfield for the upcoming school year.

“This is the 2nd annual Central Virginia school supply drive fly-in,” explained Crider.

With the help of the pilots and Commonwealth Aviation, 5 planes were filled with school supplies and flew into Chesterfield County Airport.

“We have aircraft flying in from all over the Mid-Atlantic so we have Chesapeake and Northern Virginia and Maryland I flew in from Culpepper today,” Crider said.

The items will go to kids across Central Virginia.

“All of these aircraft bringing supplies that will be put to use in Henrico, Hanover, Richmond, Chesterfield,” stated Crider.

Pilots said the donation fly-in gives them a chance to stretch their wings by allowing them to use their flying skills to benefit others.

“We have a big privilege that we get to fly pretty much wherever we want and I think it’s really good cause that we use that for good,” said pilot Colin Fletcher.

The supply fly-in is about more than just collecting school items. It’s also about showing kids that the sky is the limit when it comes to achieving their dreams, hopefully in aviation.

“Airports are far away and it’s hard to find where do I go what’s the first step so one of the things we want to do here is connect aviation to what’s going on in these classrooms,” Crider said.

Pilots at Chesterfield Airport said their goal is simple. They’re trying to inspire the next generation of pilots by showing them how exhilarating flying can be.

“It’s as simple as coming out to the airport or in our case today bringing the airport to you to start your journey to becoming a pilot,” Crider explained.

Crider says 30 percent of the supplies will go to the Chesterfield School Supply drive at the airport and the other 70 percent will be donated to VCU’s Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive.

