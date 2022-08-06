HCPS hosting Back-to-School Kickoff to jump start new school year

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools are giving a jump start to the 2022-23 school year with the annual HCPS Back-to-School Kickoff.

Students and their families can enjoy music with a live DJ, food trucks and games, door prizes, a photo booth, a bookbag giveaway, school supplies, a kids’ engagement zone and activities. There will also be HCPS leaders available to talk and workshops for the online parent portal and kindergarten registration.

The Back-to-School Kickoff will be Friday, Aug. 19, ten days before the first day of school, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Glen Allen High School on 10700 Staples Mill Rd.

There will be a shuttle service from Henrico, Highland Springs and Varina high schools running every 15 minutes starting at 3:45 p.m. Parents can reserve a seat here.

