Chesterfield’s Government Citizens Academy registration now open

Chesterfield County
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Government Citizens Academy’s (GCA) fall session is now open for registration.

The GCA teaches Chesterfield citizens about their local government and the chance to participate in interactive sessions. Participants will get to understand the “how” and the “why” of local government programs by learning directly from department leaders, including members from the Board of Supervisors, and offer feedback.

GCA is free to all participants, with sessions offered at different locations across the county.

Class size is limited, so those unable to attend a particular session may be on a waiting list. The academy is on Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. from Sept. 14 through Nov. 9. Anyone can sign up until Friday, Sept. 2 here.

