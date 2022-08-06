Healthcare Pros
Babe Ruth 13-Year-Old World Series to take place at RF&P Park

Playoffs start Friday, Aug. 12 through Friday, Aug. 19 at RF&P Park.
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County and the Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association welcome about 350 young baseball players, coaches and family members for the Babe Ruth Baseball 13-Year-Old World Series.

The series is from Aug. 10 through 20 at RF&P Park on 3400 Mountain Rd.

The Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association will host and field a team to compete against nine other teams across the US. This is the fifth time the county and association have hosted the series in the past 15 years.

“We’re thrilled to once again partner with the Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association and Babe Ruth Baseball to bring one of its signature championship tournaments – the 13-Year-Old World Series – back to Henrico,” said Dennis Bickmeier, executive director of the Henrico County Sports and Entertainment Authority. “This is a magical, family-friendly event that not only captures the exuberance of youth baseball but also promises all the action and excitement of the great American game.”

Teams will check in Wednesday, Aug. 10. There will be opening ceremonies and an on-field presentation of the 1993 movie “Rookie of the Year” on Thursday, Aug. 11. Games will begin Friday, Aug. 12 through Friday, Aug. 19. Saturday, Aug. 20 is reserved as a rain date.

All games are open to the public with tickets. A live stream of all games will be available here.

