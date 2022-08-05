Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

SNP rangers rescue man who fell off a cliff

First responders set up a rappel line to provide initial medical treatment, then lifted him out.
First responders set up a rappel line to provide initial medical treatment, then lifted him out.(Rockingham County Fire and Rescue)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH NATIONAL PARK, Va. (WHSV) - At about 8 a.m. Friday, a man was discovered about 20 feet down a cliff near Loft Mountain campground east of Grottoes. SNP rangers called for technical rescue assistance.

Chief Jeremy Holloway with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue said the man had fallen sometime throughout the night and was unconscious when responders arrived.

First responders set up a rappel line to provide initial medical treatment, then lifted him out. Holloway said once everyone was in place, the entire operation took about 45 minutes.

The man was transported by Aircare 5 to UVA Medical.

Holloway said around 16 responders were on the scene including the Technical Rescue Squad from Rockingham County and Harrisonburg. Elkton, Grottoes, and McGaheysville also assisted, along with SNP park rangers.

Holloway said the technical rescue squad trains for this exact scenario.

First responders set up a rappel line to provide initial medical treatment, then lifted him out.
First responders set up a rappel line to provide initial medical treatment, then lifted him out.(Rockingham County Fire and Rescue)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue around 3:13 p.m.
Woman dies in Richmond double shooting
Henrico County police officers were called to the 200 block of Carlstone Court at around 1:45...
Police identify woman found shot to death in car
An image of this shirt has been shared across social media and other online forums this week.
Hanover superintendent apologizes for controversial logo
View from the train looking west of Staunton
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway
Severe storms moving through central Virginia prompted multiple warnings, watches and...
Severe storms cause damage in central Virginia

Latest News

The “Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive” is once again collecting school supplies for students in...
Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive returns Aug. 11
The sales tax holiday starts Friday, Aug. 5 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m.
Virginia’s sales tax free weekend is Aug. 5-7
Severe storms moving through central Virginia prompted multiple warnings, watches and...
Severe storms cause damage in central Virginia
Julio Alvardo-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balcarcel-Bavagas were arrested in July 2022 after...
First federal court appearance for alleged shooting plot suspects
Four receiving agencies are working with the Richmond SPCA to help foster and find these dogs a...
Beagles arrive at Richmond SPCA