SNP rangers rescue man who fell off a cliff

SHENANDOAH NATIONAL PARK, Va. (WHSV) - At about 8 a.m. Friday, a man was discovered about 20 feet down a cliff near Loft Mountain campground east of Grottoes. SNP rangers called for technical rescue assistance.

Chief Jeremy Holloway with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue said the man had fallen sometime throughout the night and was unconscious when responders arrived.

First responders set up a rappel line to provide initial medical treatment, then lifted him out. Holloway said once everyone was in place, the entire operation took about 45 minutes.

The man was transported by Aircare 5 to UVA Medical.

Holloway said around 16 responders were on the scene including the Technical Rescue Squad from Rockingham County and Harrisonburg. Elkton, Grottoes, and McGaheysville also assisted, along with SNP park rangers.

Holloway said the technical rescue squad trains for this exact scenario.

