Sheriff’s office identifies woman’s body found near Hanover County road

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said they identified the woman whose body was found on the side of a road.

Deputies were called to the intersection of Winns Church Road and Greenwood Road shortly after 7 a.m. on July 21 after receiving a citizen’s report.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman dead lying off the side of the roadway on Winns Church Road.

The woman was identified as Raquiah Paulette King, 20, from Hampton.

The Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death as a homicide.

Anyone with information that can help identify this woman is asked to call Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

