Severe storms cause damage in central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Severe storms moving through central Virginia prompted multiple warnings, watches and advisories Friday.

Multiple trees were brought down during the storms with damage along Semmes Avenue.

Trees were also brought down in the Woodland Heights neighborhood of Richmond.

Over 4,500 power outages were reported at one point in the Richmond metro and Tri-Cities areas. Check Dominion Energy’s outages here.

Slow-moving downpours were forecasted, bringing the potential of localized flooding and gusty winds.

