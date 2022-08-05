Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Severe storms cause damage in central Virginia

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Severe storms moving through central Virginia prompted multiple warnings, watches and advisories Friday.

Multiple trees were brought down during the storms with damage along Semmes Avenue.

Caption

Trees were also brought down in the Woodland Heights neighborhood of Richmond.

Heightened storm awareness following deadly lightning strikes

Over 4,500 power outages were reported at one point in the Richmond metro and Tri-Cities areas. Check Dominion Energy’s outages here.

Slow-moving downpours were forecasted, bringing the potential of localized flooding and gusty winds.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police were called to the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue around 3:13 p.m.
Woman dies in Richmond double shooting
Henrico County police officers were called to the 200 block of Carlstone Court at around 1:45...
Police identify woman found shot to death in car
An image of this shirt has been shared across social media and other online forums this week.
Hanover superintendent apologizes for controversial logo
View from the train looking west of Staunton
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned in middle of road
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned

Latest News

Heightened storm awareness following deadly lightning strikes
Heightened storm awareness following deadly lightning strikes
NBC12 First Alert Weather
Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely into Friday evening
A vehicle is abandoned and surrounded by mud caused by massive flooding on Friday, Aug. 5,...
More storms bring renewed flood threat in hard-hit Kentucky
Trees down after storms in Central Virginia
Trees down after storms roll through Central Virginia