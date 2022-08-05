Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Richmond narrows down developers for Diamond District

The City of Richmond has launched a new website as it looks to have the Diamond site redeveloped.
The City of Richmond has launched a new website as it looks to have the Diamond site redeveloped.(Richmond City Government)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city’s Diamond District Evaluation Panel has narrowed down the list of developers to two teams.

Richmond Community Development Partners and RVA Diamond Partners are the two finalists based on evaluation criteria.

The Diamond District covers about 67 acres at the crossroads of Interstates 64 and 95. The project has a number of goals. They include a new baseball stadium by 2025 and demolishing the Arthur Ashe Center. The city also wants a hotel in the area as well as residential, retail, and office space, among others.

As the panel continues negotiations with the developers, the city released frequently asked questions about the project. That can be viewed HERE.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police were called to the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue around 3:13 p.m.
Woman dies in Richmond double shooting
An image of this shirt has been shared across social media and other online forums this week.
Hanover superintendent apologizes for controversial logo
Henrico County police officers were called to the 200 block of Carlstone Court at around 1:45...
Police identify woman found shot to death in car
View from the train looking west of Staunton
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway
Terrance Kay, Jessica Smalley, George Yates
3 charged in connection to robbery at Red Roof motel

Latest News

Louisa County Office Building
Louisa County changing solar regulations
The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia
Marquis Dion Derricott
Man charged with DUI after striking Hanover deputy’s patrol car
Prosecutors say while at the Capitol, Thomas Robertson carried a "large wooden stick."
Feds seek 8-year prison term for officer who stormed Capitol