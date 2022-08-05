Richmond narrows down developers for Diamond District

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city’s Diamond District Evaluation Panel has narrowed down the list of developers to two teams.

Richmond Community Development Partners and RVA Diamond Partners are the two finalists based on evaluation criteria.

The Diamond District covers about 67 acres at the crossroads of Interstates 64 and 95. The project has a number of goals. They include a new baseball stadium by 2025 and demolishing the Arthur Ashe Center. The city also wants a hotel in the area as well as residential, retail, and office space, among others.

As the panel continues negotiations with the developers, the city released frequently asked questions about the project. That can be viewed HERE.

