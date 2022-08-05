Police: Woman found dead in vehicle in Henrico’s east end

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in her car early Friday morning.

At around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Carlstone Court in Highland Springs for reports of a shooting.

Officers have blocked off the area as the investigation continues.

NBC12 has a crew on scene working to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.