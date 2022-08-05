Police: Woman found dead in vehicle in Henrico’s east end
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in her car early Friday morning.
At around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Carlstone Court in Highland Springs for reports of a shooting.
Officers have blocked off the area as the investigation continues.
NBC12 has a crew on scene working to learn more.
