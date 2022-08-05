Healthcare Pros
Police identify woman found shot to death in car

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead after a shooting that happened in Henrico’s east end early Friday morning.

At around 1:43 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Carlstone Court in Highland Springs for reports of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers found Zhykierra Zhane Guy, 22, of Henrico in the passenger seat of a vehicle struck by gunfire. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will work to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

