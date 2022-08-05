Pipe replacement to close lanes of southbound I-95 in Richmond this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two lanes of I-95 south near Lombardy Street will be closed starting Friday, Aug. 5 around 11 p.m. for a pipe replacement.

Only one southbound lane will be open while crews are working. The Virginia Department of Transportation says all lanes should be reopened around midnight Monday.

Repairs are required to replace a corrugated metal pipe that has collapsed under the interstate. Crews will replace the metal pipe with a concrete pipe designed to withstand traffic and wear and tear for an extended period. According to VDOT, this replacement will also help relieve recent flooding in the area that happens after heavy rainfall

VDOT says drivers can expect heavy congestion and delays during the closure. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes like I-295 and Route 288.

“Signs will be in place alerting traffic and suggesting alternate routes,” VDOT said in a news release.

