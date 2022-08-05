Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

News reports: Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud

Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk filed a countersuit on Thursday alleging that Twitter...
Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk filed a countersuit on Thursday alleging that Twitter committed fraud, breach of contract and violation of the Texas Securities Act.(TED / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Elon Musk accused Twitter of fraud in a countersuit over his aborted $44 billion deal for the social media company, which he said held back necessary information and misled his team about its true user base.

According to The Washington Post, the countersuit filed by the billionaire and Tesla CEO filed on Thursday alleges that Twitter committed fraud, breach of contract and violation of the Texas Securities Act.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk’s counterclaims were filed confidentially last week and unsealed in a filing late Thursday at the Delaware Chancery Court.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue around 3:13 p.m.
Woman dies in Richmond double shooting
An image of this shirt has been shared across social media and other online forums this week.
Hanover superintendent apologizes for controversial logo
View from the train looking west of Staunton
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway
Terrance Kay, Jessica Smalley, George Yates
3 charged in connection to robbery at Red Roof motel
Chesterfield County Police is investigating two mail thefts that happened in a Midlothian...
‘That’s just scary’: Chesterfield police investigate mail theft in Midlothian neighborhood

Latest News

Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets taxi on a runway at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Friday,...
China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit
The cargo ship Razoni crosses the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 3,...
3 more ships with grain depart Ukraine ports under UN deal
Construction workers help direct traffic outside a residential and commercial building under...
As recession fears grow, strong US hiring is likely slowing
A shooting inside Mall of America prompted a lockdown on Thursday.
Shooting inside Mall of America leaves some shaken