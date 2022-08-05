News to Know for Aug. 5: Woman found dead; Animal shelter scam; Tax-free weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Friday:

Woman Found Dead In Henrico

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in her car early Friday morning.

At around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Carlstone Court in Highland Springs for reports of a shooting.

Officers have blocked off the area as the investigation continues.

Monkeypox Declared Public Health Emergency

(Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)

The White House made the announcement as 6,600 cases have been found in the U.S.

This means the government can use more federal funding and resources to help fight the virus.

The White House’s new Deputy Monkeypox Coordinator says they’re working on ramping up vaccine production and distribution.

This public health emergency would allow the FDA to explore how many shots are needed for protection.

Scam Alert!

Anyone with information about the scam can call Crime Solvers. (Petersburg Police)

Police say someone created a Facebook page called ‘Help the Petersburg Animals’.

That page has tied itself to the city’s animal care and control shelter and asks for deposits to help support the pets.

However, the page shows animals that are not currently up for adoption.

The shelter also only accepts donations in person.

It’s Tax-Free Weekend!

The 2022 sales tax holiday starts Friday, Aug. 5 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m.

This means you can pick up school supplies that are $20 or less and clothes that are $100 or less tax-free.

Some hurricane preparedness items are also included on the list.

The sales tax holiday ends Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m.

Showers and Thunderstorms Likely

Today will be partly sunny and hot with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

