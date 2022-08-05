Healthcare Pros
Man charged with DUI after striking Hanover deputy’s patrol car

Marquis Dion Derricott
Marquis Dion Derricott(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in police custody after allegedly hitting a deputy’s patrol car in Hanover Thursday.

Deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash with an overturned vehicle on Scotchtown Road in the area of Three Oaks Lane.

The Sheriff’s Office says while a deputy was in his vehicle blocking a travel lane to provide protection to citizens and deputies in the area, his vehicle was struck from behind.

Two additional patrol vehicles were damaged due to the impact of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle, Marquis Dion Derricott, 31, of Beaverdam, Va. was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Deputies say no one was injured in the crash.

