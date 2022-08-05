Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms likely Friday afternoon/evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday afternoon and evening. Heat and humidity continue into the start of next week!

Friday: Partly sunny and hot with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Slow moving downpours could lead to localized flooding. Pockets of gusty winds are possible within those storms. Highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 70%)

Saturday: Partly sunny and hot with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with a stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

