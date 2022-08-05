Healthcare Pros
First federal court appearance for alleged shooting plot suspects

Julio Alvardo-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balcarcel-Bavagas were arrested in July 2022 after...
Julio Alvardo-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balcarcel-Bavagas were arrested in July 2022 after police said they were planning a shooting in Richmond.(Richmond Police Department)
By A.J. Nwoko
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Julio Alvarado Dubon and Rolman Balcarcel-Bavagas appeared in federal court for the first time since being indicted by a grand jury, one for illegal reentry, the other on a firearm charge.

With the aid of Spanish-speaking interpreters, both suspects were reminded of their charges and rights, but no mention was made of the Dubon, and Rolman Balcarcel-Bavagas alleged connection to a shooting during the 4th of July celebration in Richmond.

According to court records, Balcarcel-Bavargas was deported from the United States on two separate occasions in 2013 and again in 2014 before making his way back to the U.S. The documents detail that police found him at a Columbia Street residence in July in Richmond.

Court documents also show that Dubon has been living in the U.S. for several years on an expired visa.

When police searched the Columbia Street residence in July, authorities say they found three firearms, including one assault rifle. The documents show that Dubon claimed to have purchased it at a yard sale.

During General District Court on Wednesday, prosecutors told a Richmond judge they had evidence of a mass shooting plot but not at any specific location.

Following the district court hearing, Chief Gerald Smith addressed the media, asserting that the two suspects were planning on shooting up the Dogwood Dell celebration.

“Just a high probability of that would be it. It is Richmond. Fourth of July celebration. It’s at the Dogwood Dell. That’s what our officers did,” Smith said during a Wednesday press conference.

An arraignment and detention hearing for Balcarcel-Bavargas has been scheduled for next Tuesday afternoon in Federal court. Dubon also has a detention hearing next Tuesday at the same time.

