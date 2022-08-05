Healthcare Pros
Feds seek 8-year prison term for officer who stormed Capitol

Prosecutors say while at the Capitol, Thomas Robertson carried a "large wooden stick."(WDBJ7)
Prosecutors say while at the Capitol, Thomas Robertson carried a "large wooden stick."(WDBJ7)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) - Federal prosecutors are recommending an eight-year prison sentence for an off-duty Virginia police officer who was convicted by a jury of storming the U.S. Capitol.

In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors say former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson used his law enforcement training to block police officers who were trying to protect the Capitol from a mob’s attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper is scheduled to sentence Robertson next Thursday.

An eight-year prison sentence would be the longest among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. The lengthiest so far is seven years and three months.

