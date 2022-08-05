Father warned of wife’s mental health issues before 2-year-old’s death

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - New details are coming to light after a 2-year-old was found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel room.

According to WAVY, back in March, the girl’s father told a D.C. family courts judge he was concerned about his wife’s mental health. He also told the courts that he was afraid for his daughter’s safety when she was with her mother.

Police say Leandra Andrade ran away with the girl last week after losing a custody battle.

Wavy reports that new court documents show Andrade sent a text message to a friend saying “they would look down on them from heaven.”

She also posted on Instagram talking about her daughter in the past tense. That’s what led police to the hotel room.

There’s no word yet on the child’s cause of death.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.