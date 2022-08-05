Healthcare Pros
Father charged after 2-year-old fired gun into occupied apartment

Delontae Harris
Delontae Harris(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia man has been arrested after his young child fired a gun into an occupied apartment below them.

On Aug. 4 at around 6:36 p.m. deputies in Stafford County responded to Fern Oak Circle for the report of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Residents in a downstairs apartment told the Emergency Communications Center to report a bullet had come through their ceiling into their apartment. Deputies say nobody was injured.

The investigation revealed that 20-year-old Delontae Harris lived in the upstairs apartment, and was with his 2-year-old child. Deputies say, the child gained access to Harris’ loaded Taurus 9mm handgun and fired the shot into the occupied downstairs apartment.

The handgun was taken, and Harris has been charged with felony child endangerment and allowing access of a loaded firearm to a child.

Deputies say Harris was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 bond.

Child Protective Services was notified and the child was turned over to a responsible adult.

