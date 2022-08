CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said a driver was charged after crashing into steps in front of a home.

The crash happened Friday afternoon along Adkins Road.

Officers are currently working a single vehicle crash into a house in the 1100 block of Adkins. There are no injuries. The driver has been charged with reckless driving. pic.twitter.com/6LktNDuynO — SGT Rollins (@SGTKRollins) August 5, 2022

No one was injured.

The driver was charged with reckless driving.

