Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

College baseball player has leg amputated following horrific boating accident, family says

Parker Byrd has undergone numerous surgeries since the boating accident on Bath Creek on July 23. (Source: WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – A prospective college baseball player had his lower leg amputated following a horrific boating accident that left him severely injured.

Parker Byrd has undergone numerous surgeries since the accident on Bath Creek on July 23.

Byrd was one of two people who fell off their tubes. Byrd’s friend safely got back on the boat, but as Byrd was approaching the boat, the ski rope got caught in the propeller and pulled Byrd toward it. Byrd was hit by the propeller and seriously injured.

Parker Byrd underwent another surgery Friday morning to clean up and close some areas following...
Parker Byrd underwent another surgery Friday morning to clean up and close some areas following the amputation. His mother said that marks surgery number nine.(Courtesy Mitzi Byrd/Facebook with permission)

Byrd has committed to playing baseball at East Carolina University as a freshman.

His mother Mitzi Byrd posted on social media confirming that her son had surgery to amputate his right leg below his knee. According to the post, doctors may have to perform another amputation above the knee.

“This is hard. I’m not going to lie, this is REALLY hard,” Mitzi Byrd wrote in another Facebook post. “Parker is trying to process it and we are trying to process it. I begged God to provide a miracle but we have to trust his plan.”

Parker Byrd underwent another surgery Friday morning to clean up and close some areas following the amputation. His mother said that marks surgery number nine.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue around 3:13 p.m.
Woman dies in Richmond double shooting
Henrico County police officers were called to the 200 block of Carlstone Court at around 1:45...
Police identify woman found shot to death in car
An image of this shirt has been shared across social media and other online forums this week.
Hanover superintendent apologizes for controversial logo
View from the train looking west of Staunton
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned in middle of road
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Multiple people were injured after a vehicle drives through a parade in New Mexico. (KAELYN...
GRAPHIC: SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured
Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets taxi on a runway at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Friday,...
China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit
Firefighters set up lights in front of a fatal house fire at 733 First Street in Nescopeck, Pa,...
Firefighter: As many as 10 of his relatives feared dead in house fire
Corey Parker was named a “Highway Angel” by the Truckload Carriers Association for his heroic...
Truck driver named ‘Highway Angel’ for saving life of overdosing driver