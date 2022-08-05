Beagles arrive at Richmond SPCA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Around 90 beagles from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland arrived at the Richmond SPCA on Friday morning.

Four receiving agencies are working with the SPCA to help foster and find these dogs a forever home.

