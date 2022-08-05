Healthcare Pros
Beagles arrive at Richmond SPCA

Four receiving agencies are here to help foster and find these dogs a forever home
By Macy Moors
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Around 90 beagles from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland arrived at the Richmond SPCA on Friday morning.

Four receiving agencies are working with the SPCA to help foster and find these dogs a forever home.

NBC12′s Macy Moors is at the SPCA and will have more on this story this evening.

