Beagles arrive at Richmond SPCA
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Around 90 beagles from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland arrived at the Richmond SPCA on Friday morning.
Four receiving agencies are working with the SPCA to help foster and find these dogs a forever home.
NBC12′s Macy Moors is at the SPCA and will have more on this story this evening.
