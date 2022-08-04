Woman dies in Richmond double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly double shooting.

Officers were called on Thursday to the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue around 3:13 p.m. for random gunfire.

At the scene, police found a vehicle on West 44th Street that hit the curb and stopped near Forest Hill Avenue.

A man and woman in the vehicle were found with gunshot wounds.

The two were taken to the hospital, where the woman died of her injuries. The man is expected to recover.

Detectives believe the shooting may have happened in the 4000 block of Forest Hill Avenue, near the intersection of Roanoke Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

