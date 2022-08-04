Richmond man arrested in deadly double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting along Forest Hill Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene on Thursday around 3:13 p.m. for random gunfire.

Police found Candace Gomness, 23, and another man in a vehicle on West 44th Street that hit the curb and stopped near Forest Hill Avenue.

Gomness died at an area hospital. The other victim is expected to recover.

Miguel Rampersad, 20, is being charged with attempted murder. More charges are pending.

Detectives believe the shooting may have happened in the 4000 block of Forest Hill Avenue, near the intersection of Roanoke Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.