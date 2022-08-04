Healthcare Pros
Preparing for college: Don’t forget about insurance

Parents are urged to get insurance for their children's belongings as students get ready for moving to college.
Parents are urged to get insurance for their children's belongings as students get ready for moving to college.(WWBT)
By Sarah Bloom
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - College students are just days away from heading to campus. While thinking about what to buy for dorms and making moving plans, it's also important to think about insurance.

The State Corporation Commission urges parents to make a full list of their children’s items and to take pictures of what they have with them. Parents should also keep a record of serial numbers on items as well.

Here’s more about what insurance will and will note cover for college students:

Here's more about what insurance will and will note cover for college students:

