Police warn of scam involving Petersburg Animal Care and Control

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are warning of a scam involving Petersburg Animal Care and Control.

The scam involves an individual or individuals identifying themselves as “Helping the Petersburg Animals” on Facebook. The page shows pets that are not currently available for adoption.

The page solicits deposits for the pets, which is something the shelter does not do.

Petersburg police and the shelter are not affiliated with the page in any form, nor is the page authorized to solicit on behalf of the shelter.

Petersburg police and the shelter only accept donations in person at the shelter.

Anyone with information about the scam is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

