Police investigate double shooting in Richmond

Police were called to the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue around 3:13 p.m.
Police were called to the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue around 3:13 p.m.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police were called to the scene of a double shooting Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue around 3:13 p.m.

A man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital.

Police said the man had non-life-threatening injuries while the woman had life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

