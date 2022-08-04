Police investigate double shooting in Richmond
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police were called to the scene of a double shooting Thursday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue around 3:13 p.m.
A man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital.
Police said the man had non-life-threatening injuries while the woman had life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
