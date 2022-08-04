Police investigate double shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police were called to the scene of a double shooting Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue around 3:13 p.m.

A man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital.

Police said the man had non-life-threatening injuries while the woman had life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.